Black Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama and deputy president Zanele Lwana. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - While Black First Land First (BLF) has faced another defeat in overturning its de-registration by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), its leader, Andile Mngxitama, says this is not the end for the party, which is expected to hold its special policy conference at the end of the month.

The party was on Tuesday informed by the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein that leave to appeal its de-registration had been denied.

The party was de-registered after the Freedom Front Plus lodged a complaint with the court.

“The Electoral Court, just like most of the other courts having judicial authority in South Africa, has been openly hostile and biased against BLF. Our movement has lost all trust in the entire justice system of this country. We shall not be subjecting ourselves to the kangaroo courts of white supremacy any further. We won’t appeal the decision of the Electoral Court,” the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that it was “aware that the entire white establishment is terrified of the black agenda that we represent”.

“Land thieves and white monopoly capital are doing everything to keep BLF out of the formal political arena. This is so because they know that only BLF can force the ANC and the EFF to serve black people and end white rule. BLF will not make the task of banning us from the political arena easy. This is war!” the statement read.

The party said it noted that the state had revived “false” charges against it, and added: “This is part of the harassment of our movement through the entire justice system. Black people now know that in South Africa blackness is outlawed. BLF is a revolutionary movement which will continue to fight until blacks are truly free.”

The DA, meanwhile, has welcomed BLF’s de-registration by the IEC. 

Political Bureau