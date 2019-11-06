Black Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama and deputy president Zanele Lwana. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - While Black First Land First (BLF) has faced another defeat in overturning its de-registration by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), its leader, Andile Mngxitama, says this is not the end for the party, which is expected to hold its special policy conference at the end of the month. The party was on Tuesday informed by the Electoral Court in Bloemfontein that leave to appeal its de-registration had been denied.

The party was de-registered after the Freedom Front Plus lodged a complaint with the court.

“The Electoral Court, just like most of the other courts having judicial authority in South Africa, has been openly hostile and biased against BLF. Our movement has lost all trust in the entire justice system of this country. We shall not be subjecting ourselves to the kangaroo courts of white supremacy any further. We won’t appeal the decision of the Electoral Court,” the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that it was “aware that the entire white establishment is terrified of the black agenda that we represent”.