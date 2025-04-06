Dean Macpherson stands firm amid allegations and threats in R800 million oxygen tender investigation

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, on Sunday vowed not to be deterred by smear campaigns, political pressure, or even threats to his life while providing an update on the ongoing investigation into the R800 million oxygen plant tender. “My mandate is to clean up the department, and that is exactly what I intend to do, relentlessly,” Macpherson said in Cape Town on Sunday.

His remarks came after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) filed a criminal complaint against him in January, accusing him of improperly contacting a junior employee at the Independent Development Trust (IDT) to get a report on payment delays to Lonerock Construction. The EFF said Macpherson bypassed IDT’s board and executive leadership, undermining its governance. Macpherson denied the allegations, calling them part of a “smear campaign”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), his party, also defended him. Lonerock Construction was hired by IDT to rehabilitate sinkholes at the Waterkloof Airforce Base. The EFF presented an email as evidence, claiming it showed Macpherson instructing IDT employees to expedite payment to the contractor, despite their objections.

“They’ve got enough evidence to show that his only interest was to get this company paid,” EFF Secretary-General Marshall Dlamini said at the time. This came while Macpherson was also investigating an alleged irregularly awarded R800 million oxygen tender by IDT. Macpherson denied involvement, stating that police have not interviewed him on the matter, suggesting there is no case against him.

In addition, he revealed that delays in the oxygen plant investigation were due to demands from IDT officials who refused to cooperate without approval from the Department of Health and full terms of reference. He said he expects the investigation to be completed in May 2025. “I do believe that the final report will be available to me by the end of May, and I will make it available to the President, public, and Cabinet,” he said.

Despite receiving numerous threats to his life, Macpherson expressed confidence in the police's ability to investigate and ensure his safety. "I will not be deterred," he said.