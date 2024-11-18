Dean Macpherson tackles R3 billion backlog in infrastructure delays with new accountability measures

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson , has highlighted the severe impact of delayed infrastructure projects on South Africa's economy and the lives of its citizens. Over the last four months, the country has grappled with a backlog of incomplete infrastructure projects, many of which were supposed to provide essential services such as schools, clinics, police stations, and community centres.

Macpherson pointed out that the delays have not only disrupted community development but have also cost the nation nearly R3 billion over several financial years. “These delays are not just figures in a report; they represent stalled progress, halted economic growth, and deferred services for millions of South Africans,” Macpherson said, emphasising the gravity of the situation. He further criticised the waste of public funds and the impact on communities, describing delayed construction sites as “crime scenes” where workers were paid but failed to complete the job.

Macpherson also acknowledged the root causes of these delays, including mismanagement, corruption, and inefficient project oversight. He highlighted specific examples, such as the Telkom Towers project in Tshwane, which has cost the state over R1 billion in upgrades without yielding any significant results. The building, initially intended to serve as the SAPS headquarters, remains unused and a financial burden. Similarly, the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Hankey, Eastern Cape, has seen R247 million spent with only 37% of the project completed, further exacerbating the financial toll.

In response, Macpherson unveiled a series of decisive measures aimed at resolving the delays and restoring accountability. Key among these is the introduction of strict consequence management protocols for contractors who fail to meet their obligations. “Contractors who underperform will face immediate repercussions, including blacklisting, and not just the businesses—the individuals themselves. They belong in jail, not on construction sites,” Macpherson said.

This policy aims to ensure that only competent, reliable contractors are allowed to work on public projects. Further measures include the establishment of a Contract Management Unit to oversee projects from start to finish, ensuring adherence to time and budget constraints. The Minister also emphasised the need for greater transparency in the tender process, with the introduction of public-facing systems that record decision-making using audio and video recordings.

In tackling the delays, the government is also addressing payment issues that have contributed to project stoppages. Macpherson underscored that the R14 billion owed to the department by user departments must be paid, or else the government will treat these departments as debtors, potentially resorting to debt collection. The Minister also acknowledged the department's skills deficit and announced a recruitment drive to bring experienced engineers, project managers, and construction specialists back into the fold.

He cited the department's collaboration with Infrastructure South Africa (ISA) to expedite projects and remove bureaucratic barriers, as well as the introduction of live auditing processes with the Auditor-General to ensure financial and operational transparency. One of the most significant initiatives to address delays will be the National Construction Summit on Crime-Free Construction Sites, scheduled for November 19. This summit aims to tackle the issue of criminal syndicates that disrupt construction sites, costing both the public and private sectors millions of rands.