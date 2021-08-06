’Death trap’ court building will be safe to reopen on Tuesday

On Friday, Public Servants Association (PSA) leaders in Limpopo visited the “death trap” Musina Magistrate’s Court building after a public outcry following an occupational health and safety inspector who condemned it as unsafe and a “potential killer”. The staff found that cases being heard under trees have stopped and the local police station is now being used to deal with the priority cases and postponement of other non-urgent matters.

”The PSA is delighted … The move is welcomed and confirms that sanity has prevailed in the department and the dignity of the employees and customers has been restored,” the union said. The court was inspected on Friday by the departments of employment and labour, public works and justice, according to the PSA. Labour inspectors gave the building the green light to open next Tuesday although it is still work in progress.

”The PSA will continue to fight tooth and nail to ensure that employees in Limpopo are working under conducive and safe conditions to promote health and safety of employees,” the union said. According to the PSA, six contractors have been appointed and are on site to deal with the highlighted problems including toilets, tiles, leaking roof, electricity, plumbing, connections and networks. It said it was informed that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s Limpopo regional office is busy with the procurement of mobile offices.