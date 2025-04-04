Debate ignites as MPs discuss venue options for Parliament's hybrid sittings

Parliament’s plans to hold hybrid sittings over the next five months while Public Works and Infrastructure Department installs internal fittings, has sparked a fiery debate among MPs. This is as parliamentarians clashed over finding a venue other than the Cape Town City Hall even if it was anywhere in the country while some complained about financial implications and disturbing family lives of employees.

This emerged when the National Assembly programme met on Thursday to consider its business and the programme for the next term. The MPs heard that the dome will not be available for use from next week to allow Public Works and Infrastructure Department to install all internal fittings to avoid the hiring of venues. Secretary to National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, said the dome will not be available until 7 September.

Xaso said the sittings will be in hybrid and Speaker Thoko Didiza will inform the members if there was to be any exceptions. EFF MP, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi, said her party did not agree to the hybrid sittings. “We are suggesting that Parliament must get a venue that is to accommodate all 400 MPs. This thing of hybrid is as a result of Covid, everyone is back at work. It can’t be Parliament continues to work on hybrid,” Hlengiwe said ruling out the “not conducive” Cape Town City Hall as an option.

MK Party MP Visvin Reddy said the two week constituency period should be used to find a venue. “We can look around and identify a venue specifically for plenary where all 400 members can be accommodated,” he said. ANC deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the sixth Parliament’s rules provided for hybrid sittings.

“The National Assembly table or the Speakers office, if they find a venue for a specific sitting when to deal with the most important business of Parliament, if there is a venue available, they will have to communicate to all of us so that we are all aware,” Dlakude said. MK Party chief whip Mzwanele Manyi said if no venue could be found in Cape Town, it could be found even in Johannesburg. “When we say we want a venue for 400 MPs we mean it in South Africa,” Manyi said.

Rise Mzansi chief whip Makashule Gana stressed the importance of looking at financial implications when hiring venues while the dome was fixed. “All these things assume that Parliament has unlimited funds but it is not unlimited. It is limited given the fiscal constraints the country is in. Five months of sacrifice won’t be a bad idea,” he said. DA chief whip George Michalakis said moving Parliament to Johannesburg sounded cute, but it was not simple as that.

“Parliament is actually supported by thousands of people who work here, who have children in schools in Cape Town and who have families here,” Michalakis said. He said it was not just a question of moving 400 MPs as there were thousands of people with children who would have to move as well. “There is a reason why Parliament can’t just pack up and move to Gauteng. We need to take into account that thousands of lives are affected by the institution of Parliament,” Michalakis added.

But, Manyi said they too have families in Gauteng. “We make arrangements. This thing of people of Cape Town have families is condensing which I find very objectionable. We experience a very expensive life. We have two lives. We do groceries in Joburg and here,” Manyi added. Mkhaliphi said the issue of finances should not be an excuse.