Cape Town - The highly contentious report recommending an amendment to the South African Constitution to provide for land expropriation without compensation will be tabled and debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon. The report was the subject of a court case in Cape Town last week in which Afriforum had unsuccessfully sought an interdict against the process unfolding after the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) had adopted the report.

The committee was established after the Economic Freedom Fighters introduced a motion in favour of amending the Constitution in February this year. The motion was supported by the African National Congress (ANC) which adopted a resolution in favour of land expropriation without compensation at it December elective conference. The National Freedom Party and the United Democratic Movement also supported the motion as well as the report adopted by the CRC.

The Democratic Alliance, Congress of the People, African Christian Democratic Party and Freedom Front Plus oppose the move.

If the National Assembly adopts the report on Tuesday it would have to start the ball rolling on amending section 25 (Property Clause) of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation in the public interest.

