‘Declare August 16, Marikana Memorial Day,’ BOSA urges President Cyril Ramaphosa

Friday marks 12 years since the Marikana massacre in the North West, and the Build One South Africa (BOSA) party urges President Cyril Ramaphosa to commemorate this day to the 34 mineworkers who lost their lives. At the time of the tragic incident, 78 mineworkers were also injured near Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in Rustenburg in 2012.

The tragedy happened when heavily armed police opened fire while trying to disperse the group of striking protesters. In the preceding week, 10 people, including two policemen and two security guards, were killed. “They [mineworkers] dared to stand up and speak out against their living conditions and their low wages. These men were shot down, some at point blank range, by a government and its police force whose response to protest is brutality. “There is no closure and there is incomplete justice for the families who are now fatherless. This is a blemish on our nation, and we ought to right these wrongs. That is why we call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare August 16, Marikana Memorial Day - to be commemorated each year in honour of the breadwinners who were killed 12 years ago,” BOSA acting spokesperson, Roger Solomons said.

The political party said as President, Ramaphosa is empowered through proclamation to declare any day to be observed and commemorated. It implored Ramaphosa to “do the right thing” and declare this a commemorative day as this would be “the beginning of healing”. “On this day, we acknowledge the role of the mining community in carrying this economy on their backs. There would be no South African economy, if not for the risks taken daily by the miners of South Africa.

“Indeed, miners risk their lives and health daily to support their families and to support the economies of South Africa, and the colonial powers before that. They are the unsung heroes of South Africa. On this day we must continue to advocate for better conditions for miners and better pay,” Solomons said. The party said it was time to consider the mining sector and ask what the future of mining in South Africa is and the role the sector plays in the next chapter of this democracy. South Africa is one of the world's largest producers of platinum, gold, and chromium.