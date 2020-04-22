Defence committee meets to discuss Ramaphosa's deployment of additional soldiers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Questions have been raised about a letter allegedly penned by President Cyril Ramaphosa informing Parliament of his decision to deploy over 70 000 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. The letter emerged on Thursday night hours before Ramaphosa was set to address the nation about the R500 billion economic and social relief adopted by Cabinet to help decrease the pressure caused by the pandemic. DA interim leader John Steenhuisen tweeted the letter and said he had written to Ramaphosa requesting an explanation on the authenticity of its content. In the letter, addressed to the chairperson of Parliament's defence committee Cyril Xaba, Ramaphosa explains he had initially deployed just over 2 000 soldiers to assist the South African Police Service in implementing lockdown regulations. Now the president was planning to deploy over 70 000 soldiers from April 2 to June 26 to help fight the virus.

The cost of the deployment would cost R4.5 billion, the letter stated.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Xaba said Parliament's joint standing committee on defence will meet on Wednesday to discuss the contents of Ramaphosa's letter and the deployment during the lockdown.

"The joint Standing Committee on Defence will tomorrow (on Wednesday) hold a virtual meeting to consider the letter from the president on the employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in terms Section 201 (4) of the Constitution regarding the reasons, place, number of soldiers as well as the period of employment in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"Part of the briefings to be received include a progress report on the enforcement of the lockdown and how the implementation is going. This will cover areas such as the provision of protective equipment for SANDF members, effectiveness of co-ordination with other security agencies in enforcing the lockdown as well as the consideration of the allegations of fraud stemming from claims that expired meals being given to the military personnel by suppliers," Xaba said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.