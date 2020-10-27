Defence Department confirms ANC paid R105 000 for Zim trip
Johannesburg – The Department of Defence has confirmed the ANC has paid the R105 000 for the flight to Zimbabwe recently where it met with Zanu-PF officials over the crisis in that country.
Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had given an ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe, where she was going to meet with her counterpart. But a furore arose after it emerged senior ANC leaders had been given a lift on the air force jet.
Mapisa-Nqakula was ordered to give a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the circumstances.
But the DA said the ANC had not paid back the money for the trip.
On Tuesday the department said the money had been paid by the ANC.
"The Ministry of Defence can confirm that the money was paid on 30 September 2020 into the department account, which will subsequently be transferred to the National Revenue Fund. That process is under way," said the department in a statement.
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile had also recently confirmed the party had paid the money.
There were questions raised on the circumstance of transporting party officials on an air force jet.
At the time the trip took place the country was still under lockdown.
Political Bureau