Defence Department confirms ANC paid R105 000 for Zim trip

Johannesburg – The Department of Defence has confirmed the ANC has paid the R105 000 for the flight to Zimbabwe recently where it met with Zanu-PF officials over the crisis in that country.

Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula had given an ANC delegation a lift to Zimbabwe, where she was going to meet with her counterpart. But a furore arose after it emerged senior ANC leaders had been given a lift on the air force jet.

Mapisa-Nqakula was ordered to give a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding the circumstances.

But the DA said the ANC had not paid back the money for the trip.

On Tuesday the department said the money had been paid by the ANC.