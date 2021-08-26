Defence Department responds to corruption claims involving R112m against top official Sonto Kudjoe

Cape Town - The Department of Defence has consulted with Sonto Kudjoe following allegations of corruption involving R112 million. Kudjoe, who serves as the secretary for defence, was the former State Security Agency director-general.

According to a media report, a criminal case has now been opened against Kudjoe and transferred to the Hawks’ National Serious Corruption Investigation Unit to look into “temporary advances for operations sourced by her office”. It’s alleged that during her tenure at SSA, Kudjoe was involved in “changed budget control processes and moved a sizeable chunk to her office”. Transactions to the value of R112m between March 2014 and April 2016 were flagged. In a statement the department said at the time, former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula contacted Kudjoe seeking clarity in respect of these serious and “disturbing” allegations.

“Kudjoe has cooperated and proffered an explanation to the minister who in turn is satisfied by the responses provided.” The department said with regard to the allegations from the intelligence agency, Kudjoe had confirmed that she had been approached neither by the SSA nor the SAPS. “In view of the above, the Department of Defence will allow the law enforcement authorities space to do their work and shall take an informed decision at the appropriate time. Suffice to say that this was brought to the attention of former minister of defence, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who at the time had already vacated her position.”