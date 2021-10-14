Defence Minister Thandi Modise and deputy held hostage by military vets

Johannesburg – Defence Minister Thandi Modise and her Deputy Thabang Makwetla were allegedly held hostage by disgruntled military veterans on Thursday evening. It emerged that talks between the department's senior leaders and the ex-combatants broke down and both parties could not reach an agreement.

The drama reportedly unfolded at the St George's Hotel near Irene in Gauteng with the members refusing to release the officials until their demands were met. This event follows a sit-in protest by the irate veterans at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters early this week. Earlier, IOL had reported that Deputy President David Mabuza was set to meet the veterans to discuss their grievances.

The military veterans who had staged a protest were from Azapo, PAC and the ANC. IOL also understands that some of them were not from around Johannesburg and had to arrange a place to sleep on Wednesday night. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, at the time, said the group was very cooperative, and the party understood their plight.

He added that there were no big fears of a security breach because the ex-combatants had come to the HQ with genuine concerns. "They have been cooperative. The issues they are raising are part of their plight, and there is a planned meeting between themselves and the deputy president as being delegated to deal with these matters at the level of government," Mabe said. According to Mabe, there were already movements to gather the ex-combatants from different parties and address their issues as a collective and not per ex liberation party.

But Mabe's comments on Thursday did not hold water. Unconfirmed reports also stated that shots were fired but that the police had descended to the area to calm the situation with Modise and Makwetla being evacuated to safety. .Police have reportedly made arrests.