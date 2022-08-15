Defence Minister Thandi Modise in Russia for conference exploring global security and peace

Pretoria - Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise has arrived in Russia in Moscow, Russia, to attend the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defence, General Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu. Modise’s spokesperson Cornelius Monama said the conference, which takes place from Monday until Wednesday, would be attended by ministers of defence from different countries as well as experts and key stakeholders in the military field.

“The conference’s objectives are to share practical ideas and explore solutions on matters of global security. Minister Thandi Modise will address the conference on Tuesday, the 16th of August,” said Monama. Modise is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Shoigu on the sidelines of the conference. “South Africa and the Russian Federation enjoy cordial relations. Both countries have signed a number of military-related bilateral agreements which are yielding significant benefits for both countries,” said Monama.

“The conference will also be an opportunity for Minister Modise to engage with her counterparts on security issues in the context of ongoing global security challenges. As one of the key players in peace and security on the African continent, it is hoped that this conference will help expose South Africa to practical and innovative strategies to address defence and security challenges that confront Africa.” Monama added: “South Africa stands ready to work with all peace-loving nations of the world, through relevant multilateral bodies, to contribute meaningfully towards lasting peace in the world”. Several protests have been held in different parts of South Africa after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a bombardment of neighbouring Ukraine, and the war has been raging since February, dividing public opinion in South Africa.

At the time, the Russian Embassy in Pretoria said the “intervention” in Ukraine could not be classified as an invasion but a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine. “First of all, it’s not an invasion. It is a special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine and to protect the civilians of Donbas and Luhansk People's Republics and the Donetsk People's Republic, who have been bombarded and killed, literally slaughtered by the Kyiv regime for eight years already,” Alexander Arefiev, spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Pretoria said at the time. IOL