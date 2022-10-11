Defend Our Democracy launches an electoral reform campaign against flawed Bill

Johannesburg – Defend Our Democracy has launched an electoral reform campaign on Monday, calling for members of Parliament to reject the Electoral Amendment Bill, which they say is flawed. In a statement released by Defend our Democracy, they said: “The bill is flawed. It is not in the interests of the public but serves to benefit political parties. It also severely disadvantages independent candidates.

“Än example of this is that prior to standing for election, political parties are required to get 1 000 signatures from the public, while independent candidates need to get some 8 000 signatures.” MPs are expected to vote on the Bill later this month. Ahead of the 2024 elections, Defend our Democracy has argued that there should be credible electoral reform which allows for elected representatives to be held accountable.

“The Bill takes away from what electoral reform is supposed to be about. At its heart electoral reform should be about having a political system wherein we can directly hold those whom we vote into power to account. “The Bill does little to change the current system where elected representatives account to their parties, rather than to the public,” the statement read. Furthermore, Defend our Democracy has used former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home as an example of a lack of accountability, as well as more recent examples of ministers who have not been held responsible for their failures and inefficiencies.

Parliament is said to have ignored the appeal to relook at the Electoral Amendment Bill despite having majority recommendation before it. This after a civil society submission was made to Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs, among, other efforts. “Now, with months before the Constitutional Court deadline to finalise the bill, we believe that Parliament is putting at risk the 2024 elections. The 2024 elections must accommodate independent candidates and the IEC must have time to prepare for it.

“But instead of considering an option that is viable for the country, Parliament has instead gone for a flawed model which can be legally challenged,” they said. South Africans have also been urged to learn about this Bill and to understand that it means that political parties will not be compelled to address pressing matters for the next five years, a time of zero accountability is what South Africans have to stand together against, the organisation said. “We call on you, the public, to learn about electoral reform, teach others about it and call your local constituency office and ask MP’s to explain why they will be voting for or against the Bill,” said Defend Our Democracy.