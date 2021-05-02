Defiant Supra digs in heels: ’I’m still an ANC member’

Cape Town - ANC MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo insists he is still a member of the ruling party until the appeal process in his disciplinary case has been finalised.

This comes after the interim provincial committee (IPC) of the ANC in the North West said that Mahumapelo remains suspended from the party after he was found guilty of violating its code of conduct.

“People shouldn’t be confused ... my membership is still in good standing until the outcome of the appeals process. As we speak, I’m currently continuing my ANC activities as I’m in Makapanstad addressing churches about the vision for the North West,” Mahumapelo told Independent Media on Sunday.

The IPC committee, co-ordinated by Hlomani Chauke, said it was taken aback by letters written by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule informing Mahumapelo and ANC Women’s League secretary Bitsa Lenkopane that since they have appealed their five-year suspension to the national disciplinary committee of appeals, their membership “remains intact”.

The North West disciplinary committee last week found the pair guilty of misconduct. They were suspended three weeks ago amid claims that they held a parallel rally metres away from one held by the party.

Last Thursday, both Mahumapelo and Lenkopane said they would both appeal against their suspension. According to the pair, they were also not formally informed about their suspension.