Durban - A mere hours after bashing the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede threw another punch later in the week when she lambasted the two entities for applying a “reverse approach” while trying to nail her for alleged corruption.
In a strong-worded statement, Gumede, who was arrested with several others in May last year for having a corrupt hand in the R208 million waste tender of 2017, raised concerns and repeated assertions that she is a political target in a vexatious prosecution.
She further claimed that the two agencies were engaged in “a clear mission against my name as a political activist - for a mere political expediency.”
According to her, they should have gathered all the evidence they needed before dragging her to court.
“I am concerned that it has become a fast growing trend that our law enforcement agencies have employed a reverse approach in handling certain matters, especially those that involve politicians. As early as May 2018, they went public through media to announce (sic) my so-called “imminent arrest”. To our surprise, as late as 14 May 2019 the very same Hawks are not ready to proceed and surprisingly admit that the matter is not yet ready for trial and hence postponed to August 2019,” Gumede said in the statement.