Delays experienced but KZN by-elections is a go

Durban - Despite slight delays experienced at the ward 101 voting station at Howard College in Kwazulu-Natal on Wednesday morning, voting is under way as candidates contest in the by-election for the position of ward councillor. The voting station opened around an hour and a half late as IEC staff members experienced challenges in getting the station ready.

The by-election is taking place after ANC councillor Siyabonga Mkhize was killed last year while campaigning for the 2021 local elections. The ANC, DA, IFP and EFF members were seen campaigning outside the ward 101 voting station. Four other parties, including the African restoration Alliance, African freedom Revolution, African Matungwa Community and Truly Alliance, are also contesting for the ward.

According to the IEC, the 16,124 registered voters will have access to five voting stations around the area. IFP candidate Qambushilo Mkhize and the EFF's Lucky Mvundla will be contesting for the ward. ANC candidate Mzimuni Ngiba arrived with at least three heavily armed bodyguards, all carrying assault rifles and wearing bullet-proof vests.