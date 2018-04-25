Cape Town - Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on Wednesday, stuck to her guns and said she would continue fighting after the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Cape Town caucus voted in favour of a motion of no confidence in her.

Taking to social media platform Twitter, De Lille said "Next round! Let’s go!" along with a video of her wearing boxing gloves and likening her battle with the party to a boxing match.

"This fight that I am having with the Democratic Alliance is like a boxing fight — you win one round, you lose one round. But in the end what is important is whose going to give the knockout,” she said pulling a punch.

In a statement, De Lille said a majority of the DA councillors in Cape Town voted for the motion to succeed.

"This motion was brought on various grounds, all of which I disputed and asked the councillors today for evidence of so-called breaches they listed as reasons for the motion of no confidence. I asked for examples of where I breached the councillors code of conduct, the DA’s constitution or the conditions of my suspension," she said.

"I also asked for examples of where I made statements which brought this party into disrepute after I pointed out that every statement I have made about the allegations against me has been in response to comments made by other DA members."

De Lille said that she pointed out that it could not be fair that her name, integrity and reputation were damaged and that she was not allowed to defend herself in public.

"I also reminded the DA councillors that the Bill of Rights in our country’s Constitution guarantees our freedom of speech. It is clear that councillors voted with their stomachs and represented their jackets. I asked councillors whether they discussed the motion of no confidence and whether they had a mandate from their branches," she said.

"Councillors are not in Council as individuals, they represent constituencies and I asked whether the councillors received a mandate from the people they represent. Over the past eight months, I have received thousands of messages of support from residents across Cape Town so it is clear that this motion was driven by individuals’ feelings and not the public’s will.

"Be that as it may, I will make representations to the DA Federal Executive as I understand this to be the next step in the process."

JP Smith deputy caucus leader confirms that the DA caucus have voted to axe @PatriciaDeLille. He won’t give the exact margin of De Lille’s defeat. @IOLPolitics @IOL pic.twitter.com/zmDrtsO89m — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) April 25, 2018

In March, De Lille told journalists that she was sticking to her guns to have her disciplinary hearing open to the public, adding that if the request to have an open hearing was unsuccessful, she would request the panel to postpone the hearing so that she can proceed to court to put forward her request for an open hearing.

At the time, she said she had requested the hearing to be open so that members of public can make up their own minds about whether the process is fair, as she claims the charges against her are of a technical nature, adding that she has not been charged with corruption, but accused by the DA’s federal executive of interfering in staff selection processes, and condoning and covering up maladministration.

De Lille has been charged with misconduct, bribery and corruption charges by her party.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Wednesday, DA deputy chairperson of the federal council, Natasha Mazzone said 97 councillors voted for the motion - 41 voted against, 15 abstained or were absent and there was one spoilt ballot.

"It is clear that an overwhelming 70 percent of the councillors in the caucus have expressed that they have lost confidence in Ms De Lille’s leadership. The Federal Executive will now provide Ms de Lille with the opportunity to make submissions as to why she should not step down," Mazzone said.

"The FedEx will then deliberate on the submission and come to a decision on how to proceed which could include the fact that Ms de Lille will be asked to resign, in line with the Accountability clause. Despite numerous claims to the contrary, the Accountability Clause which was formally adopted the DA’s Federal Congress is not about de Lille."

Mazzone said the party would ensure that the interests of the people of Cape Town are our top priority.

African News Agency/ANA