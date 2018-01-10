Cape Town - Embattled mayor Patricia de Lille has hit back at her critics saying they are too hasty to replace her.





“I would like to set the record straight regarding a statement issued by the DA regional executive. Firstly, this statement does not represent the City of Cape Town DA caucus because they never met,” she said.





“Secondly after this statement by Grant Twigg was issued I received numerous calls from members from various the branches of the DA saying that they have never been consulted on this statement by the Regional Executive nor have they given them the mandate,” she added.









De Lille said the regional executive chaired by, Twigg, is meant to represent DA branches as well as DA members.













“The regional executive therefore needs to provide the proof of when they met with the branches and what mandate they received from the branches. It is only fair that this proof is provided to understand whether the DA members and branches were consulted. They can do this by providing a list of the meetings which took place when branches took decisions,” she said.





“It is clear that the regional executive are confused about their role and function.”





De Lille said the regional executive should explain why they have chosen to only “represent their jackets considering that many branches and members are not in support of this so-called motion.”





