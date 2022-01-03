Democracy in Action seeks urgent interdict against handing over of State Capture report to Ramaphosa

Durban - After hitting a dead end when enquiring whether it was constitutional for President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive the state capture commission report considering that he is allegedly implicated, one of the country’s lobby groups has now dashed to court to interdict the process. Democracy in Action (DIA) which is chaired by businessman Thabo Mtsweni on Monday launched an urgent court action to stop the chairperson of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, from handing over the first batch of the report to Ramaphosa.

The handing over, unless halted by the high court, is due to take place on Tuesday. DIA cited six respondents, with the secretary of the commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, being the first, Zondo, the second one and Ramaphosa the third one. In his affidavit, for the court battle to take place at the South Gauteng (Johannesburg) high court, Mtsweni alleges that during the sitting of the commission, several witnesses who were called by the commission implicated Ramaphosa. As such, he is not fit to receive the report, referencing the high court decision that stripped the then president, Jacob Zuma of his right to appoint the judge to chair the commission since he was directly and indirectly implicated.

Among the instances, Mtsweni claimed Ramaphosa was implicated during his tenure as Glencore shareholder when the coal miner had a contract to supply coal to the state-owned power generator. “The third respondent (Ramaphosa) was the head of African National Congress deployment committee and played a role in the appointment of some of the leaders of State-Owned Enterprises, which were central to the "State Capture Commission". The third respondent was leader of government business as a deputy president and on inter-ministerial committee of Eskom war room, which is central to the "State Capture Commission”.

“There is evidence that was led before the commission that the Third Respondent was the shareholder at Glencore which is the contractor to Eskom and was central to the ’State Capture Commission’ evidence that was led. There was evidence that was led before the commission that the Third Respondent's son had allegedly received money from BOSASA, which money was used in the Third Respondent's election campaign and BOSASA is central to the ’State Capture Commission’ evidence that was led,” reads part of Mtsweni affidavit before the high court. UPDATE: Democracy in Action has upped the ante in its fight with the State Capture Commission. The NGO has since filed urgent court papers, seeking to interdict the commission from handing over the first batch of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 3, 2022 Arguing his case further, Mtsweni said asked the court to interdict the handover process until the court has fully heard why DIA believes Ramaphosa is not fit for the purpose. “It is trite law that the applicant that seeks an interim interdict has to show and/or convince the above Honourable Court that it has prima facie right that it seeks to protect, secondly the Applicant has to show and/or convince the court that there is well-grounded apprehension of harm, thirdly has to show and/or convince the court that balance of convenience favours the granting on the interim interdict and lastly that there is no other remedy.”