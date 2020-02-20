Denying apartheid was a crime against humanity is 'treasonous', says Ramaphosa
#SONAReply GrowSouthAfrica #GrowSA 🇿🇦 https://t.co/fvVKNpvg0l— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 20, 2020
Ramaphosa added: "It was a crime against the oppressed people of South Africa even before it was so declared by the United Nations in 1973.
"It was so immoral in its conception and so devastating in its execution that there is no South African living today who is not touched by its legacy,” he said when he was replying during the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
"It is our responsibility to build a genuinely non-racial society in which all South Africans have an equal claim to rights, to citizenship and to the wealth of the land.
"For us, non-racialism is not the product of our negotiated transition," Ramaphosa said.
"It is a fundamental and immutable principle that defines the character of our democratic nation," he added.