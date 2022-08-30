Department of Health says medicine availability has improved, in spite of challenges

Johannesburg – The Department of Health says their medicine availability has improved significantly over the years despite some challenges it faces from time to time. This follows findings about the low supply in female sexual and reproductive health medicines.

The findings in the latest survey released by the Stop Stockouts Project (SSP) looking into stockouts at the public health clinics countrywide, which was conducted between April and June 2022 revealed shortage of female sexual and reproductive health medicines. The department has welcomed the findings of the SSP on stockouts in the provinces and says they were aware of supply challenges between April and June, and have attended to this. Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said: “In the April to June 2022 period, suppliers have reported some supply challenges for some of the contracted contraceptives.”

The shortages in both tablets and implants were said to have been a result of active pharmaceutical ingredient shortages, production delays, quality control issues and the change in supplier of one of the implants. Mohle said the department continuously engaged suppliers to identify possible supply challenges, which enabled them to adjust the demand forecast and to work together to mitigate the risks. A decision-making forum which represents all the provinces was established by the department which is aimed at finding and implementing solutions that will be addressing any medicine supply challenges, to improve medicine availability and reduce the potential impact of stockouts.

The department is said to have worked with all the provinces to identify and implement alternative interventions where supply constraints have been identified to limit stockouts and the impact of stockouts on patients. The alternative interventions are said to include, but are not limited to sourcing from alternate suppliers, recommending use of therapeutic alternatives, applying and sourcing Section 21 medicines. “Currently, the department is not aware of any supply constraints for contraceptives. The supply plan indicates that suppliers have sufficient stock to meet the provincial demand.” said Mohale.

