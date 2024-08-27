Department of Justice dismisses 27 officials for misconduct

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirmed on Tuesday it has dismissed 27 officials for misconduct. The department said it recorded 81 appeal matters, of which 55 were dismissals, 25 suspensions, and one a warning. These appeal matters were lodged by officials who were found guilty of various cases of misconduct.

“Out of 81 appeals lodged, the Department has to date, finalised 31 appeal matters, of which 27 dismissals which were upheld and four were reduced to sanctions. The nature of the misconduct ranged from fraud, theft, sexual harassment, bringing the Department into disrepute, absenteeism, abuse of state vehicles, and insubordination. The Department is committed to finalise all the appeals lodged with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, the department said. It said it will continue to strengthen its internal controls to combat intolerable conduct of officials that seeks to undermine the ability of the Department to deliver justice services effectively and efficiently.