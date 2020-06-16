Department of Justice head office closed for decontamination after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

THE Department of Justice’s head office has become the latest government institution to be closed due to a positive Covid-19 case.

The department announced that its national office will be closed this week until Thursday for decontamination. According to the department, the Momentum Building in Tshwane will be ready for occupation on Thursday.

The head office’s closure follows another positive Covid-19 case at the Lebowakgomo Magistrate Court in Limpopo.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) engaged the court’s management and the facility was closed on Saturday.

”The PSA however, calls upon the department to ensure that the employees who worked closely with the employee who tested positive for Covid-19 are identified, tested, and isolated to contain the spread of the virus,” the union demanded.