Department of Justice's crackdown on corruption, Kubayi promises more action

Kubayi's comments were made during an interview with SABC News, where she expressed her approval of the recent dismissals, stating that they reflect the DoJD's commitment to clean governance. “We are making sure that we protect South Africans from those who are continuing to do wrong. Where you have theft, corruption, and fraud, it’s zero tolerance; it will be dismissal,” she asserted. The department's statement released on Tuesday detailed the serious nature of the offences leading to these dismissals, which included bribery, falsification of records, and deliberate neglect of duties.

Unauthorised absences and abscondment, where officials abandoned their posts without approval, were also highlighted as significant issues disrupting critical operations within the department. According to spokesperson for the minister, Terrence Manase, of the 164 cases finalised, the outcomes included 41 suspensions, 15 resignations, four acquittals, and four withdrawals. “The remainder resulted in a range of disciplinary sanctions, including verbal, written, and final written warnings, all issued in line with due process and the gravity of each case,” Manase explained.

Furthermore, he noted that 15 matters were referred for criminal investigation and prosecution, reinforcing the department's commitment to addressing serious breaches of the law. Political analyst Joe Mhlanga commented on the minister's actions, calling them a step in the right direction while stressing the need for comprehensive reform to ensure that government departments operate efficiently. “We can only hope that it is not only junior staff members that were taken to task. It would be discouraging to know that top officials are never held accountable. Accountability must begin at the top,” he said, highlighting the persistent issue of political connections shielding higher-ups from consequences for their misconduct.

Mhlanga also pointed out that without effective oversight, it is challenging to hold those corrupting state institutions accountable. Minister Kubayi's firm stance and the department's actions signal a significant commitment to restoring integrity within the DoJCD, aiming to protect the rights and welfare of South Africans from corruption and maladministration. [email protected]