Department warns of chaos if leaked matric exams aren’t rewritten

The Basic Education Department has warned that chaos would unfold in South Africa if its planned rewriting of the two matric exams whose question papers were leaked does not go ahead.

This comes as the department is at loggerheads with unions and Cosas opposing the compulsory rewriting of the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 announced by Minister Angie Motshekga, which is planned for December 15 and 17 respectively.

Departmental spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said matric learners had to get back to the exam room as quality assurer Umalusi made it clear it would not approve the outcomes of the papers as it deemed the exams compromised.

“The risk is that if they were not to rewrite and Umalusi says ‘no, we cannot attach our signature to these results because we don’t believe that they were fair or credible’, that would throw the whole country into chaos,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said failure to rewrite the exams at the specified dates would mean that it would have to still be written at a later stage and this would potentially jeopardise next year’s academic calendar.