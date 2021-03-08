Deputy Chief Justice Zondo slams attempted assassination of state capture witness

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has urged law enforcement agencies to investigate an attempt assassination of one of his key witness in the state capture allegations against former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba. Zondo’s call came after evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius told him that there was an attempted assassination of one of the key witness against Gigaba on Saturday in Johannesburg. Pretorius did not give any details but confirmed that the witness, who is one of three security officers to testify against Gigaba, had survived the attempt on his life. Reacting to the shocking revelation, Justice Zondo said: “It is concerning and unfortunate that attacks are being made on people who want to assist the nation on matters that are before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture. “What happened on Saturday, it is unacceptable that witnesses who have given testimonies before the commission are being targeted and attacked. Attempts are also made on their lives,” Zondo said.

He urged the law enforcement agency to thoroughly investigate the latest incident. The witness who gave his testimony in camera, was among the three witnesses attached to various ministers’ security detail who gave evidence about Gigaba’s alleged visits to the Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold.

Justice Zondo also thanked other witnesses who, despite alleged threats to their lives, continued to appear before the commission to testify.

He was speaking before the cross-examination of witness 3 who also linked Gigaba to various visits to Saxonwold from July 2013 to December 2013.

The witness, who was also attached to Gigaba security detail, said he drove the former minister more than six to seven times to the compound. In most cases it was on Gigaba’s instructions.

The former minister has denied the evidence.

Gigaba has instructed his legal counsel, advocate Ronald Solomon SC, to dispute the version.

The cross-examination continues.

Former Transnet group chief executive officer Brian Molefe is expected to take the stand next, to answer to allegations of fraud and corruption while at the helm of the rail freight agency.

Political Bureau