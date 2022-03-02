Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini denies SA is sitting on fence on Ukraine conflict

Cape Town - South Africa has denied sitting on the fence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said it was calling for a peaceful solution. Deputy Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Candith Mashego-Dlamini told MPs, during question time to ministers in the security cluster Wednesday, that they had been calling for a solution to the conflict.

She said South Africa had been maintaining this stance since the crisis began last week. She said the country had bilateral relations with the two countries and would like all parties to reach a solution. The Ukraine conflict has led to the deaths of a number of people with hundreds injured.

The UN said more than 650 000 people have crossed the border into Poland to flee the conflict. But IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa and UDM chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said South Africa failed to intervene and the conflict had escalated. They also accused the government of not taking a firm stance on the matter.

But Mashego-Dlamini denied this in the House, saying they had been calling for a peaceful resolution. “I want to indicate that as South Africa we stress that peace is built through diplomacy and dialogue within the framework of the institutions of global dialogue, the UN. “It is important for all nations to respect and uphold the principle of international law, including the international humanitarian law and the provision of the UN Charter.

“There is nothing you can call we are sitting on the fence here. “We are members of the UN. “We have presented our position there and we have been supported by many countries on that,” said Mashego-Dlamini.

She said South Africa was firm on its position for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. It wants all parties to work together to find a solution. [email protected]