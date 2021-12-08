Deputy Minister denies secret meetings with faction opposed to King Misuzulu

Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela has denied they were holding secret meetings with a faction in the Zulu Royal family that is opposed to the installation of Misuzuku kaZwelithini as king. Bapela was replying to a question in Parliament from EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi during questions to ministers in the governance cluster.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Minister for Women, Children and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane were also answering oral questions in the Chamber. Mkhaliphi told Bapela that the government was backing a faction in the Zulu Royal family that was opposed to King Misuzulu. But Bapela denied this saying there were no secret meetings with any faction.

He also said the matter was in court and government would not directly intervene in the matter. Once the court processes had been concluded the government would then pronounce itself on the issue of King Misuzulu and the royal family, said Bapela. “It’s not true there are any secret meetings that I have been engaged with with anybody in the Zulu Royal family and either using non-ANC or any other form of people to not support the current appointed or anointed Zulu King. It is not true.