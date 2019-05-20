Johannesburg - Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Reginah Mhaule who received her Doctorate degree in Public Administration at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape on Friday has called on young people to "prioritise education". During the graduation ceremony, 58-year-old Dr Mhaule encouraged young people to pursue careers in academia.

Mhaule said her doctoral thesis: "The Implication of Teacher Development in the Improvement of Learner Achievement in the Kwa-Mhlanga sub-district of the Mpumalanga Province", was informed by a need to improve results in that province, where she was previously MEC of Education.

“We need academics and we encourage young people in particular to pursue academic profession. Whatever the government is doing or plans to do need research. The outcomes of their research and analyses will enable us as government to respond accordingly to the needs of our people,” said the deputy minister.

“I am honoured to be part of this historic and august institution which has produced giants of our liberation struggle. My message to every South African is that it is possible to achieve your dreams,” said Mhaule, who has a Master’s in Public Administration from the University of Pretoria.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said: "We join your family in sharing this special day with you. Your great achievement is an inspiration to all of us. You made us all very proud".

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr Reginah Mhaule is today being conferred with her PhD at the University of Fort Hare. Congratulations! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nmdAtBN6jp — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 17, 2019

The graduation ceremony was also attended by Higher Education and Training Minister Dr Naledi Pandor, Basic Education Deputy Minister Enver Surty and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Deputy Minister of Sfiso Buthelezi.

African News Agency/ANA