Deputy President David Mabuza tests negative for coronavirus

Pretoria - Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for coronavirus, the Presidency confirmed on Sunday night.

Mabuza's spokesperson Matshepo Seedat made the revelations after the army and Mabuza’s office resolved that it was in the public interest to assure all South Africans that the deputy president tested negative for Covid-19.

“Deputy President Mabuza this past week on 24 March 2019, which commemorates the World TB Day, in a meeting with Traditional Leaders called on them and all South Africans to test should they experience symptoms associated with this novel coronavirus. This includes instances where they may have recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of the virus, or if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19,” Seedat said.

She said Mabuza made this call and as a precautionary measure tested on the advice of his physicians after having been in close contact with ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe who tested positive for Covid-19.

Seedat said Mabuza continues to take necessary precautions during this testing time, where the world and our country is doing all that is necessary to flatten the curve as we tackle this pandemic.