Deputy President Mashatile in Harare as SADC chair, President Mnangagwa hosts SADC meeting

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is on Wednesday representing President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Extraordinary Meeting of SADC heads of State and government in Harare, Zimbabwe. The summit will, among others, receive an update on the security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and also consider a report carried out on the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

The Presidency said the summit will also review the mandate to inform the future of the SADC mission before it expires on December 14. “South Africa, through its participation and contribution to the SADC Mission in the DRC, continues to play an important role in efforts to bring about peace and security in the SADC region,” said Mashatile’s acting spokesperson Keith Khoza. Deputy President Paul Mashatile was welcomed at the airport in Harare by officials including Zimbabwe's Mthuli Ncube, who is the Finance Minister, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi and South Africa Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Rejoice Mabudafhasi. Picture: Paul Mashatile/X The SADC summit is preceded by the Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit Plus SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to be held in the morning of Wednesday.

Political violence which erupted in Mozambique is set to dominate the regional bloc’s meeting in Harare, after Maputo and other regions experienced post-election fallout which was also felt by other countries in the region. Members of the Zimbabwe Defence Force welcomed Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare. Picture: Paul Mashatile/X Earlier this month, IOL reported that Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, had a telephonic conversation with his Mozambican counterpart, Minister Verónica Macamo, and the two ministers reflected on the current security situation in Mozambique, following the highly-disputed outcome of the country’s general elections. Violent protests resulted in the busy Lebombo port of entry bordering South Africa and Mozambique being temporarily closed, on different occasions, as Mozambican port officials fled into South Africa, fleeing violence.

The vast southern African nation has been rocked by violent clashes and protests in several cities following the disputed October 9 presidential election. Furthermore, South Africa has welcomed the convening of the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit and the SADC Extraordinary Summit, set for Wednesday, in Zimbabwe under the leadership of chairperson of SADC, President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. File Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Media Earlier this week, IOL reported that some South African truck drivers are counting themselves “lucky” to have returned home unscathed, having dodged the violence that erupted in Mozambique following the elections there.

Others were not as fortunate as they attempted to get to the Lebombo border post, the main crossing between Mozambique and South Africa, as their vehicles were pelted with all manner of projectiles. Frelimo were declared winners after the general elections were completed but the opposition Optimistic People for the Development of Mozambique (Podemos) party and their leader, Venancio Mondlane, claimed that the results were rigged. Mondlane mobilised his supporters, a week later, to participate in protests and strikes as an expression of displeasure over the election outcome.