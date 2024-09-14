Deputy President Paul Mashatile is doing "well" after he fainted on stage and was rushed to hospital

Deputy President Paul Mashatile was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon after fainting on stage, the presidency said. "While delivering his keynote address, the deputy president felt lightheaded from the heat and was attended to by his medical team," acting spokesperson for Mashatile, Keith Khoza, said.

"We can confirm that the Deputy President has received the necessary medical attention and is well." Mashatile collapsed while he attended the N’wamitwa Day Celebrations held at Valoyi Cultural Village, Greater Tzaneen, Mopani District, in Limpopo. Earlier, SABC News reported that Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said Mashatile is fine after the collapse.

Mashatile was addressing the day in his capacity as chairperson of the Presidential Task Team and was speaking about about Traditional and Khoisan leaders. The public should not be alarmed by the situation, Ramathuba said. The SABC reported that she suspected it was heat exhaustion that could have led to the collapse.

She did not reveal where Mashatile was taken for treatment after the collapse, according to the report. He was taken off the podium by security officers and emergency officials, the public broadcaster reported. * This story was updated.