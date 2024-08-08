Deputy President Paul Mashatile sworn-in as acting President of South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has been sworn-in as the acting President of South Africa by Constitutional Court Justice Nonkosi Zoliswa Mhlantla. This morning I was sworn in by Constitutional Court Justice Nonkosi Zoliswa Mhlantla, as the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a Working Visit to the Republic of Angola. 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/N76Uim3LVq

— Paul Mashatile🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PMashatile) August 8, 2024 This appointment follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the Republic of Angola, where he will meet with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for a working visit. Deputy President @PMashatile has today, Thursday 08 August 2024, been sworn-in by Constitutional Court Justice Nonkosi Zoliswa Mhlantla as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa.



President @cyrilramaphosa is on a Working Visit to the Republic of Angola. pic.twitter.com/6I3WS7NwRs — The Presidency 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 8, 2024 According to a statement released by Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to Ramaphosa, he is being accompanied by Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola and Defence Minister Angie Motshekga.

During this visit, several key issues will be discussed between the two heads of state. Magwenya said: “The two heads of state will use the occasion of the working visit to reflect on the bilateral relationship between the two countries, which share very deep historical ties rooted in the liberation struggle against colonialism and apartheid. “The leaders will also share perspectives on issues of regional mutual interest, including the situation in the DRC [Democratic Republic of Congo] and on regional and continental efforts aimed at resolving the conflicts that are plaguing the continent.”

Following his visit to Angola, Ramaphosa is scheduled to attend the 44th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government in Zimbabwe. The SADC Summit is a key event, responsible for setting the overall policy direction and overseeing the functions of the Community, thereby making it the primary policy-making institution within SADC. In addition to the summit, Ramaphosa will honour an invitation from Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to embark on a working visit to Zimbabwe, where he will attend the official opening of the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show.