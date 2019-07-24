ANC senior member Derek Hanekom has finally admitted that he worked with the opposition in the botched attempt to remove former president Jacob Zuma from power. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Johannesburg - Under pressure to respond to Tuesday allegations made by EFF leader Julius Malema that he worked with the opposition in the botched attempt to remove former president Jacob Zuma from power, senior ANC member Derek Hanekom has finally admitted that this was true. However, the pre-Nasrec foot soldier of president Cyril Ramaphosa denies that he gave the party a list of ANC MPs who were going to vote with the opposition.

In a text message that was circulated widely on social media on Wednesday, Hanekom said it was no secret that there was a number of discussions with opposition parties to force Zuma out.

“I had coffee with Godrich Gardee (EFF’s secretary general) twice at the Eastgate Mugg and Bean. Maybe even three times. I did not give him a list of ANC names nor did I say that Pravin and I were discussing the formation of a new party,” he wrote to the SABC.

Malema also fingered Solly Mapaila of the South African Communist Party as one of the people from the ANC alliance who worked with them.

Political Bureau