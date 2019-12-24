Rustenburg - Christmas should represent a new season of hope for South Africans, Deputy President David Mabuza said on Tuesday.
"[Therefore], during this time we must commit to a different path of a South Africa we aspire for ourselves and for future generations. A South Africa, where poverty and unemployment, will not be a defining feature of our nation," said in his Christmas message.
"In this regard, government will continue to prioritise youth and women who are the majority in our society, and who in the main are unemployed. We shall continue to weave our responses differently and ensure that the path we are on, is taking us towards shared growth, shared prosperity, human dignity and development."
Mabuza painted a contrasting mixed picture of how the year had been for South Africans.
"We have experienced certain inconveniences visited upon us by less than predictable energy supply, causing power outages in our homes and areas of work. This has led to [an] unfortunate disruption of our daily lives. We commit to change this situation for the better.