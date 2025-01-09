Despite democratic gains, Ramokgopa warns many South Africans are left behind

ANC Treasurer General Dr Gwen Ramokgopa has agreed that while democracy made progress, the party has left many South Africans behind. Speaking to the media at the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF) golf fundraiser in Cape Town on Thursday, Ramokgopa urged the ANC to work harder than before to alleviate people’s problems.

The ANC is currently hosting its 113th anniversary celebrations across the Western Cape. The main event will be held on Saturday at Mandela Park Stadium in Khayelitsha, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his January 8 celebration statement. The gold fundraiser forms part of the party’s celebrations in the Mother City.

South Africans are facing high unemployment, crime, gender-based violence, corruption, poverty, high cost of living, water shortages, electricity hikes and lack of basic services. Many blame the ANC for failing to live up to its promises and commitments. To ease the situation, Ramakgopa called on political parties and business sectors to prioritise the country to improve people’s living conditions.

“We have left a lot of people behind, our democracy has made progress but has left lots of people behind. So we must all work together to inspire South Africans,” she said. Ramokgopa said that although the ANC has made great strides in the last 30 years, not everyone has profited from the party's policies. She underlined that voters have repeatedly expressed their opinion. This was in line with the ANC losing May 29, 2024, national and provincial elections.

This was the first time that the ANC lost control of power in the country since democracy. “I think what the public has said to us is that we must work more together as leaders across political parties, across sectors to put South Africa at a higher level,” Ramokgopa maintained. Furthermore, the treasurer general called on the business community to fund democracy “because it is our common democracy but let them fund to the extent that they can. We are grateful.”