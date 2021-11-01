Despite several glitches IEC is satisfied with voting numbers and process so far

Pretoria - The Electoral Commission says up to 3.5 million people had voted by midday on Monday with IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini saying that there had been a strong voter turnout. “The Commission commends South Africans for coming out, as they continue to, in huge numbers vote,” said Mashinini during an update on the first few hours of voting on election day.

According to Mashinini there were also glitches in some provinces. In Camperdown and Umloti in KwaZulu-Natal, 20 voting stations had not opened due to protests by community members but Mashinini maintained they were later opened following intervention by law-authorities . In the Eastern Cape, 19 voting stations were also not open. The IEC said this was due to members of the community protesting.

Meanwhile, a presiding officer in eThekwini was arrested for allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box. Mashinini said the said the matter was now in the hands of the police. In Limpopo, voting stations were affected by hailstorms while in Moretele in the North West, a member of a political party was arrested after he allegedly interrupted voting. And in Taung, the Commission laid charges against a presiding officer after he opened a ballot box that had been sealed.