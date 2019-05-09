Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Despite all the grandiose plans Black First Land First leader (BLF) Andile Mngxitama and African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng had, their dismal performance so far in the 2019 general elections paints a different picture. While campaigning for the elections Mngxitama had vowed to shake things up in the National Assembly should BLF make it to Parliament.

A confident Mngxitama vowed the BLF would take up the struggle for land, adding that the party was carrying the "hopes and aspirations" of many people on its shoulders.

Motsoeneng, meanwhile, promised to fix South Africa and change people's lives if elected.

The former SABC COO, known as "Mr 90%" for his diktat to the national broadcaster to have 90% of content from local artists, boldly stated during a campaign trail in the North West that he was aiming for nothing other than the presidency and warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that his days as president were numbered.

Despite the bold declarations and plans, both parties by Thursday evening had a dismal showing on the national results screen, with just over 64% of the counting completed.

Mngxitama's party had garnered a measly 8 847 votes while Motsoeneng's party stood at a paltry 2 332 votes.

This out of the 9 957 944 valid votes cast.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), a party associated with former media owner Mzwanele Manyi, meanwhile had a modest showing on the results board, overtaking the Congress of the People and Agang SA with 49 207 votes.

Cope currently sits at 30 977 votes while Agang had garnered only 8 273.

The ANC still leads the pack, having 5 824 979 votes while the DA came in a distant second with 2 320 446 and the EFF in third with 1 009 870.

Click here for more #Elections2019 stories.