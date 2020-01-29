Durban - Trade union UASA said on Wednesday that funds from the state-owned Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) should not have been used to "rescue" national carrier South African Airlines (SAA).
The ailing airline went into voluntary business rescue in December. On Tuesday, its business rescue practitioners said they had managed to secure R3.5 billion from the DBSA to tide SAA over.
Of that amount, R2 billion had been made available to draw down. Government had been struggling to get the R2 billion it promised as an additional bailout for the carrier.
UASA spokesperson Stanford Mazhindu said the union was "disappointed" SAA’s business rescue process "has resulted in yet more money being thrown into the proven black hole the airline has become".
Money used to bail out the national carrier could not and would not be recovered, he added.