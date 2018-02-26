Parliament - The EFF and the DA could be on a collision course after the official opposition insisted that it would oppose the Red Berets’ motion on Tuesday of expropriation of land without compensation.

The National Assembly is set to consider a motion led by the EFF almost two weeks after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government would undertake a process of consultation to determine the modalities of the implementation of expropriation of land without compensation.

In his draft motion, EFF leader Julius Malema proposes the establishment of an ad hoc committee to review and amend Section 25 of the constitution to enable the state to expropriate land in the public interest, without compensation.

Malema said the committee should consist of 11 members: six from the ANC, two from the DA, one from the EFF and two from small parties, to propose the future land tenure regime in the country.

He also proposed that public hearings be conducted to gauge the views of ordinary South Africans, policymakers, civil society organisations and academics.

On Monday, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said: “The DA will not be supporting this motion.”

This was the DA’s stance, he said, despite Malema saying anyone opposed to the expropriation of land would be “the enemy of the people and would be dealt with”.

Malema told DA leader Mmusi Maimane during the debate on the State of Nation Address that the DA’s hold on the three metros depended on their attitude to the expropriation of land without compensation.

The DA is governing coalition metros after it entered into a pact with the EFF.

On Monday, DA federal executive council chairperson James Selfe insisted that security of land ownership was fundamental to economic development.

“Expropriation does not achieve real and meaningful restoration, in fact it only promises more poverty and economic destruction.”

Selfe said the ANC and the EFF wished to hold property in the hands of the state, and that poor black farmers would be the perpetual tenants.

“Our approach is to give emergent black farmers title to their land, so that they can be secure and prosperous.

“If our commitment to giving poor black farmers real title to their land means that the EFF hands control of the metros to the ANC, that is something the EFF must explain to the electorate.”

Neither the EFF nor the ANC’s spokesperson Pule Mabe were available for comment last night.

Cope’s leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, who has questioned the expropriation of land without compensation, to the dismay of the EFF and the ANC, said the taking of anybody’s property was out of the question for his party.

“The Constitution says clearly that nobody can take the property of other people. We will explain to them why and how the problems of this country can be solved,” he said, warning that going this route would cause bloodshed.

Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni said the ANC was likely to “substantially” support the EFF’s idea.

Fikeni said it would be interesting to see how the ANC would qualify its support for Malema’s motion.

The ANC backed the EFF’s planned motion of no confidence in Jacob Zuma only for Zuma to resign as president.

The Star