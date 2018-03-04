



Some of the investigative measures have included sampling of foods identified in laboratory-confirmed cases, detailed case investigation forms completed by public and private clinicians, laboratories and hospitals, the sampling of retail and manufacturing facilities by environmental health practitioners and molecular epidemiological investigations.





I ntensive data collection efforts have revealed that the total number of patients diagnosed with listeria in the past six months stands at 948. Of these, the outcome for 659 (70%) cases are known.





Of the 659 cases where the outcomes are known, 180 (27%) of patients died before the source of the outbreak was identified.





Here is a breakdown of the investigations which isolated the source of the outbreak:



Epidemic curve of laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases by epidemiological week and date of sample collection and province from 01 January 2017 to 2 March 2018. Graphic: NICC





Distribution of laboratory-confirmed cases of listeriosis by district in South Africa for 01 January 2017 to 2 March 2018. Graphic: NICC







* All data supplied by t he National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

Cape Town - In December 2017 the national government officially declared a listeriosis outbreak, triggering a multi-sectoral outbreak response which included the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICC), the National Health Laboratory Services and the Health Department.