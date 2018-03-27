



The two-day meeting is organised by the National Parliament, the Gordon Institute of Business Science and the Nelson Mandela University, among others.





The dialogue comes at a time when there is wide-spread confusion and even panic about government's plan to forge ahead with land expropriation without compensation, as decided at the ANC's national conference in 2017.









Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton recently instructed his department to look into prioritising immigration for white South African farmers who he said were living in "horrific circumstances".





Land is an emotive issue in South Africa, where the majority of the poulation do not own their own homes and many live in abject poverty in informal settlements.





Since 1994, government has been engaged in a number of initiatives to provide housing for the poor, but many citizens are still without homes of their own.





Johannesburg - The expropriation of land without compensation is set to dominate talks at the National Forum for Dialogue on Land, Heritage and Human Rights in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.