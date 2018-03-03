CAPE TOWN - There is no need to "panic or be alarmist" over the expropriation of land without compensation process, International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said on Sunday.

In a statement on Sunday, Sisulu said she had noted a number of international organisations and individuals commenting on the parliamentary processes in South Africa in relation to land distribution.

"There is no need to panic or be alarmist. The President [Cyril Ramaphosa] has already said in parliament and in a number of public platforms while addressing various stakeholders that there is no need to panic; that the matter is being handled properly for the benefit of all South Africans; that views and concerns of all South African stakeholders will be considered during the parliamentary processes; and that parliament will take a decision for the benefit of all South Africans.

“There is a parliamentary process underway and all stakeholders, domestic and international, must respect that process and also take advantage of that process to make their input. The president remains committed to engage all stakeholders during this process.

"The international community played an important role in the fight against apartheid and all its repressive and discriminatory policies. We invite members of the international community to continue supporting our efforts to reverse the legacy of apartheid," she said.

African News Agency/ANA