Johannesburg - The DA has called on Gauteng Premier David Makhura to act on the disappearance of whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene.





Kunene went missing weeks ago and her disappearance has been linked to her blowing the whistle on the payments made to unlicensed NGOs for taking patients from Life Esidimeni.





She worked for A re Ageng.





Kunene had been allegedly harassed and false charges opened against her in the lead up to her disappearance.





Nomawethu Kunene

The DA claims there has been no effort by the Gauteng provincial government to act on her disappearance.





"If Premier Makhura was really a man committed to his word of taking accountability for the Life Esidimeni saga, he should institute a high-level investigation to ascertain the whereabouts of Kunene," said the DA.





"If there has been any nefarious involvement of government employees in her disappearance, swift and harsh action must be taken against them."





However, Makhura told eNCA on Monday that those responsible for Khunene's disappearance of would be held responsible.





He said the police have been told to act swiftly against those that are involved.



