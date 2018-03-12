Johannesburg - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has denied that Numsa was granted a court interdict preventing the department from signing 27 IPP renewable energy contracts.





Radebe said his department decided voluntarily to postpone the signing of the contracts, which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.





Numsa said on Tuesday morning that a court interdict was granted by the High Court late last night to prevent the signing to go ahead.





Numsa believes renewable energy will result in job losses for its memebers.









“The undertaking was made voluntarily on behalf of the minister. As a result the signing will proceed on a date to be announced immediately after March 27,” said the department.









The reports that are in media that an interdict was granted are incorrect, the department said.





The court is meant to hear the matter between the department, Numsa and lobby group Transform SA on March 27.





Greenpeace SA has criticized Numsa for obtaining the interdict.





Numsa said it wasn’t an opportunity to engage the minister and Eskom on the isssue of renewable energy.



