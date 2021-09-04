Digital Vibes paid R150 million over a period of more than a year, says Phaahla

Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed that Digital Vibes was paid R150 million over a period of one year. He said the communications company was to provide a service to the National Health Insurance and that scope was extended to cover Covid-19.

He said the first payment was made in January last year and the last payment was made in February this year. Payments made to the company ranged between R1m and R18m during that time. Phaahla was replying to a written question from IFP MP Magdalena Duduzile Hlengwa.

In his reply he said Digital Vibes got payments. “Yes, the department did make payments to Digital Vibes,” he said. “Digital Vibes was appointed on the November 15, 2019 through a deviation process, which was approved by National Treasury, to provide communication services in relation to the National Health Insurance Bill as released by the Cabinet for Parliament’s consideration.

“On the March 25, 2020, the department extended the scope of work of Digital Vibes to include Covid-19. “This was done in accordance with the emergency procurement rules issued by National Treasury for Covid-19 procurement,” he said. The first payment was made in January last year and the department paid R1.8m to Digital Vibes.

In the same month the department transferred R7.4m to the company. However, the next tranche of payment came in March when the department made three separate transfers to Digital Vibes. The first tranche was R7.8m followed by another payment of R7.5m and the last payment in that month the department transferred R18m to Digital Vibes.

In April the department only made one payment of R7.8m. In May three separate payments were made to the communications company. The first payment made was R7.8m followed by another R17.8m and R2.1m.

In June the department paid the company R6.7m. In July R2.8m was transferred to the account of Digital Vibes. The department paid R7.9m in September.