Digital Vibes report by SIU calls for Anban Pillay’s prosecution

The Digital Vibes report issued by the Special Investigating Unit has called for former acting director-general Anban Pillay to be charged. The report, which has been under wraps since it was completed by the SIU a few months ago, was released by the Presidency on Wednesday.

It has made damning findings against those behind the Digital Vibes scandal. The contract was given to close associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize quit his job in August before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle. In the report, the SIU calls for Pillay’s prosecution.