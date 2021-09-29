NewsPolitics
Former Health Department acting director-general Anbay Pillay Picture: World Health Organisation
Digital Vibes report by SIU calls for Anban Pillay’s prosecution

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Time of article published 1h ago

The Digital Vibes report issued by the Special Investigating Unit has called for former acting director-general Anban Pillay to be charged.

The report, which has been under wraps since it was completed by the SIU a few months ago, was released by the Presidency on Wednesday.

It has made damning findings against those behind the Digital Vibes scandal. The contract was given to close associates of former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Mkhize quit his job in August before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle.

In the report, the SIU calls for Pillay’s prosecution.

“The obtained evidence indicates that Dr Pillay, as the acting DG of the national department of health during the Covid-19 media campaign, should be criminally prosecuted for financial misconduct, as envisaged in section 86(1) of the PFMA, as read with sections 38(1)(a)(i) and (iii), 38(1)(b), 38(1)(C)(ii), (38)(1)(iii), 38(i)(g), 38(1)(h)), 38(1)(l), 38(1)(n), 38(2), 39(1)(a) and (b), 39(2), (b)(iii) and ©, 40(1)(a), 41, 43(2), 43(3), 43(4)(a) and/or 44(2)(d) of the PFMA,” reads the report.

The call by the SIU for the prosecution comes after the department said a few days ago that director-general Sandile Buthelezi had been placed on suspension over the Digital Vibes saga.

The saga has been ongoing for several months.

Political Bureau

