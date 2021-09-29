Digital Vibes scandal ’warrants tax protest campaign in SA’

Pretoria – Lobby group AfriForum welcomed the publication of the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report on the Digital Vibes corruption scandal on Wednesday, but decried the fact that a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application had to be brought before the report was made public. Head of community development at AfriForum Johan Kruger said there was a considerable dragging of feet before the report was released.

“AfriForum has submitted an application for access to information to obtain the report. ’’However, the State deliberately dragged its feet before the report was finally sent to us by the Presidency today. ’’It is unacceptable that these types of applications must first be launched before the public can access information to which they are actually entitled,” said Kruger.

Kruger added that the corruption exposed in the report is clear confirmation that AfriForum’s tax protest campaign “is needed more than ever”. “The waste of tax money by corrupt public servants has become part of life in South Africa, we simply can no longer accept this. Tax protest action is therefore justified and AfriForum will intensify its campaign,” said Kruger. The Digital Vibes report issued by the SIU has called for former acting health director-general Anban Pillay to be charged.