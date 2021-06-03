Digital Vibes, Zweli Mkhize probe will not be swept under the carpet - Ramaphosa

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that the issue of the the R150m Digital Vibes contract which has implicated Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will not be swept under the carpet as investigations continue.

The president, who was addressing the media in Parliament after his reply to the Presidency budget vote, said he was still dealing with the matter.

There have been calls for Ramaphosa to act or fire Mkhize after he was embroiled in allegations of corruption involving communications company Digital Vibes.

The company was awarded a contract of R150m by the Department of Health.

Ramaphosa said he will wait for the probes to be concluded by the Special Investigating Unit.

“When I met the minister we had a discussion, then we met and discussed the report that they had put together through the investigation in the department and I said this matter needs to be taken forward by the SIU,” said Ramaphosa.

“As I said in Parliament yesterday this matter is on my desk. This matter is not going to be swept under the carpet. This matter is going to be dealt with and as it is now I am dealing with the matter,” said Ramaphosa.

He said it was important they allow processes to conclude the matter.

