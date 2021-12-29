Dinner with Ramaphosa will cost you R1.2 million at ANC gala dinner

If you want a seat next to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s gala dinner in Polokwane, you will have to cough up a whopping R1.2 million to have that privilege. The gala dinner is usually the ‘appetiser’ before the ruling party’s January 8 event, which will be held at the Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort in Limpopo next Friday.

This exclusive dinner, hosted by the Progressive Business Forum (PBF), is expected to also be used as a fund-raiser to fill the party’s empty coffers since the party had been experiencing serious cash flow problems. Those looking to attend the gala dinner will have eight packages to choose from. If guests want a seat at Ramaphosa’s table, they would have to buy the “titanium package”. There are four seats available to guests at this table.

The “platinum package” will get you a seat at Deputy President David Mabuza’s table. This also has four seats available to the public, which will set guests back R1 million each. Other seats are available to the public at R95 000 a spot. These are for guests who would be seated at tables with ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, Treasure General Paul Mashatile and Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte. Guests can also sit with a minister or premier at the cost of R37 500.

Seats next to a deputy minister or MEC cost R25 000 and while a seat next to a “distinguished guest” will cost R10 000. The cheapest seat is a single seat at R5 000. All tickets are available to purchase on ticketpros.co.za

The next day, Ramaphosa is expected to address about 2 000 party supporters and delegates during the party’s 110th anniversary. The anniversary celebrations will take place at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium also in Polokwane. This will be the first time the event is held physically since the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.